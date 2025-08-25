BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – Premier League Highlights | 24 August 2025

Gabby Logan presents highlights from Sunday’s three Premier League matches. Manchester United head to Fulham with both sides looking for their first win of the new campaign, Everton play their first competitive match at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium against Brighton, and Crystal Palace take on Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park.

