Was Rangnick Wrong? | Pogba To Man City?!! | Pep vs Klopp | Vibe With FIVE

We’re back with another episode of Vibe With FIVE. Was Ralf Rangnick wrong for airing out United publically? The guys also look at the rumours linking Manchester City to Paul Pogba! Who is better Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp? All topics are covered on this week’s episode of Vibe With FIVE.
0:00; Coming Up…
1:24; Sokin AD
2:28; Intro
2:42; Brighton v Man United
5:29; Thoughts On Ralf Rangnick
9:55; Jose Mourinho Was Right…
12:27; Man United Need To Be Run Like A FOOTBALL Club!
15:14; Ronaldos Man United Future
17:32; Footballers Who Contact Rio…
19:12; Patrice Evra
20:40; Josh King
22:10; Rio On Being A Young Player In The Dressing Room
26:23; Paul Pogba To Man City?
29:30; Liverpool v Spurs & Klopps Comments
34:39; Virgil van Dijk
36:27; Title For Liverpool Over?
37:41; Klopp or Pep?
44:15; Arsenal v Leeds
44:49; Everton To Stay Up?
47:43; Brentford v Southampton
48:01; Norwich v West Ham
48:46; Burnley v Aston Villa
49:00; Crystal Palace v Watford
49:41; A-Staxx
50:48; Outro
