Was Rangnick Wrong? | Pogba To Man City?!! | Pep vs Klopp | Vibe With FIVE

We’re back with another episode of Vibe With FIVE. Was Ralf Rangnick wrong for airing out United publically? The guys also look at the rumours linking Manchester City to Paul Pogba! Who is better Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp? All topics are covered on this week’s episode of Vibe With FIVE.

0:00; Coming Up…

1:24; Sokin AD

2:28; Intro

2:42; Brighton v Man United

5:29; Thoughts On Ralf Rangnick

9:55; Jose Mourinho Was Right…

12:27; Man United Need To Be Run Like A FOOTBALL Club!

15:14; Ronaldos Man United Future

17:32; Footballers Who Contact Rio…

19:12; Patrice Evra

20:40; Josh King

22:10; Rio On Being A Young Player In The Dressing Room

26:23; Paul Pogba To Man City?

29:30; Liverpool v Spurs & Klopps Comments

34:39; Virgil van Dijk

36:27; Title For Liverpool Over?

37:41; Klopp or Pep?

44:15; Arsenal v Leeds

44:49; Everton To Stay Up?

47:43; Brentford v Southampton

48:01; Norwich v West Ham

48:46; Burnley v Aston Villa

49:00; Crystal Palace v Watford

49:41; A-Staxx

50:48; Outro

