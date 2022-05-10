DO superstars pay for themselves?

Signing a football superstar for 200 million euros or more? Clubs willing to pay 200 or even 300 million for stars like Haaland or Mbappé plan on getting the money back eventually. Kit sales, Insta followers, sponsor deals – it’s not only about the performance on the pitch.

Report: Paul Jäger

Edit: Kirsten Jungclaus

Camera: Joe Wright

ـــــ

DW Kick Off! provides you with a unique glimpse into the game that has captivated millions of fans across the world. We explore football stories ranging from fan culture, great sporting moments, tactical analysis, and the politics behind the game. Subscribe and delve into the football world with DW Kick Off!

▸ subscribe: https://goo.gl/Y799RK

▸ help us create subtitles: https://goo.gl/fz2L61

▸ our channel: http://youtube.com/dwkickoff

More football stories here:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/dw.kickoff

Twitter: http://twitter.com/dw_sports

Website: http://dw.com/sports

We kindly ask viewers to read and stick to the DW netiquette policy on our channel: https://p.dw.com/p/MF1G