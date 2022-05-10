Home TV Show DO superstars pay for themselves?

Signing a football superstar for 200 million euros or more? Clubs willing to pay 200 or even 300 million for stars like Haaland or Mbappé plan on getting the money back eventually. Kit sales, Insta followers, sponsor deals – it’s not only about the performance on the pitch.

Report: Paul Jäger
Edit: Kirsten Jungclaus
Camera: Joe Wright
ـــــ
DW Kick Off! provides you with a unique glimpse into the game that has captivated millions of fans across the world. We explore football stories ranging from fan culture, great sporting moments, tactical analysis, and the politics behind the game. Subscribe and delve into the football world with DW Kick Off!
