Wales U18 v England U18 Highlights – Friendly
Second-half goals from Liam Delap and Carney Chukwuemeka helped England U18 beat Wales U18 in a friendly. The Young Lions featured some exciting talent in the squad, including Shola Shoretire, Karamoko Dembele and Louie Barry.

