Wales U18 v England U18 Highlights – Friendly
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Premier League The Analysis Show – 31 March 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
77 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Wales U18 v England U18 Highlights – Friendly
Second-half goals from Liam Delap and Carney Chukwuemeka helped England U18 beat Wales U18 in a friendly. The Young Lions featured some exciting talent in the squad, including Shola Shoretire, Karamoko Dembele and Louie Barry.