Wales. Golf. Getafe? What's next for Gareth Bale? | ESPN FC TV Podcast

The ESPN FC crew are joined by Mario Melchiot to react to the Netherlands’ win over Wales and preview the Dutch’s chances at the World Cup later in the year. Plus, the guys look ahead to Gareth Bale’s next club as the Welshman was linked with Getafe and Gemma Soler joins the show to recap Luka Modric’s new contract extension with Real Madrid.
