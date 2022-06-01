Germany 1-1 England | Harry Kanes Penalty Earns Draw in Munich | Nations League | Highlights

Harry Kane’s 50th goal for England earned the Three Lions a point away to Germany as they claimed a 1-1 draw in Munich. Jonas Hofmann’s second-half strike past Pickford from a well-worked interchange of play put the hosts in front. Three Lions replied back as Kane was brought down in the box five minutes from time earned Three Lions a vital point in the Nations League.

