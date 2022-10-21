Villa new manager bounce? 🤔 | Pre Match Pint

Stu is joined by Natalie Sawyer and Marcus Gayle to reflect on a hard-earned point against Chelsea and look ahead to a Sunday trip to the West Midlands following Stephen Gerrard’s departure from Villa.
