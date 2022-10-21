Home Pre-match Update on Darwin Nunez fitness, Naby Keita & formation change impact | Klopps Nottm Forest preview

Update on Darwin Nunez fitness, Naby Keita & formation change impact | Klopps Nottm Forest preview

Update on Darwin Nunez fitness, Naby Keita & formation change impact | Klopps Nottm Forest preview
Erik ten Hag confirms that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as sub against Tottenham

Watch live as the boss speaks to the media ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the City Ground to face Steve Cooper’s side in the Premier League.

