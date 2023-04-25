Home Highlights VfB Stuttgart – Borussia Mgladbach 2-1 | Highlights | Matchday 30 – Bundesliga 2022/23

VfB Stuttgart – Borussia Mgladbach 2-1 | Highlights | Matchday 30 – Bundesliga 2022/23

VfB Stuttgart – Borussia Mgladbach 2-1 | Highlights | Matchday 30 – Bundesliga 2022/23
#VFBBMG | Highlights from Matchday 30!
Watch the Bundesliga highlights of VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia M’gladbach from Matchday 30 of the 2022/23 season!

Goals: 1:0 Guirassy (22.), 1:1 Weigl (78. Pen), 2:1 Coulibaly (83.)

