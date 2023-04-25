Eintracht Frankfurt – FC Augsburg 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 30 – Bundesliga 2022/23

Previous Video Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 1 May 2023 Next Video VfB Stuttgart – Borussia Mgladbach 2-1 | Highlights | Matchday 30 – Bundesliga 2022/23 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 02:04 VfB Stuttgart – Borussia Mgladbach 2-1 | Highlights | Matchday 30 – Bundesliga 2022/23 5.4K Unions Unbeaten Run Continues | Union Berlin – Bayer 04 0-0 | Highlights | MD 30 – Bundesliga 22/23 4.1K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:04 BVB Suffers Setback In Title Race | Bochum – Dortmund 1-1 | Highlights | MD 30 – Bundesliga 22/23 5.8K Third Win In A Row! | 1. FC Köln – SC Freiburg 0-1 | Highlights | Matchday 30 – Bundesliga 2022/23 5.7K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:26 Bologna-Juventus 1-1 | Milik rescues a point for Juve: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23 114.5K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:37 Fiorentina-Sampdoria 5-0 | La Viola run riot at the Franchi: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23 112.8K