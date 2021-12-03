Home Review Show Highlights Venezia 1-1 Juventus | Juve pegged back by Aramu wonder strike | Serie A 2021/22

Venezia 1-1 Juventus | Juve pegged back by Aramu wonder strike | Serie A 2021/22

Venezia 1-1 Juventus | Juve pegged back by Aramu wonder strike | Serie A 2021/22
Napoli 0-1 Empoli | Cutrone secures huge away win for Empoli | Serie A 2021/22

Venezia’s number 10 produces an unstoppable curler to deny the Bianconeri the three points | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
