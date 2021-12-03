Home Review Show Highlights Sassuolo 2-1 Lazio | Another huge win from Sassuolo | Serie A 2021/22

Sassuolo 2-1 Lazio | Another huge win from Sassuolo | Serie A 2021/22

Sassuolo 2-1 Lazio | Another huge win from Sassuolo | Serie A 2021/22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fiorentina 4-0 Salernitana | Vlahovic nets two in Fiorentina home win | Serie A 2021/22

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Berardi and Raspadori help the Neroverdi to another giant-killing victory, this time Lazio are the victims | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
The Women’s Football Show

BBC The Women’s Football Show – 12 December 2021

Next Video
Fiorentina 4-0 Salernitana | Vlahovic nets two in Fiorentina home win | Serie A 2021/22

Fiorentina 4-0 Salernitana | Vlahovic nets two in Fiorentina home win | Serie A 2021/22

Related videos

Top