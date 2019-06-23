USA vs Netherlands Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup Final | 7 July 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup Final

USA vs Netherlands – All the action from the showpiece match at Stade de Lyon in France, as the sides compete for the trophy won by USA four years ago in Canada. The Americans gained revenge for a penalty-shootout loss at the hands of Japan in the 2011 final by defeating the same opponents 5-2. Carli Lloyd was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick inside the first 16 minutes of the match, which was completed by a stunning strike from the halfway line.