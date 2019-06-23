Latest Transfer News – 7 July 2019
The latest news and rumours, including updates on the futures of Paul Pogba, Maxi Gomez, Sean Longstaff and more!
- Juventus are preparing a £120m bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as part of their plan to become Europe’s No 1 commercial club.
- Manchester United are prepared to offer £30m to Newcastle for midfielder Sean Longstaff.
- Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier could all leave Tottenham this summer as they look to help finance their new stadium and record signing Tanguy Ndombele.
- Real Madrid are prepared to pay £72m and offer one of Gareth Bale or Isco in exchange for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.
- Manchester United are sweating over whether Paul Pogba shows up for their pre-season flight to Australia on Sunday.
- Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has ordered the club to look into the feasibility of signing Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa.
- Rafa Benitez informed Newcastle he would be walking away this summer in a meeting which took place in May.
- Paris Saint-Germain have twice offered Neymar to Real Madrid but the Spanish side have rejected proposals due to heavy spending.
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s new Chelsea contract is worth £150,000-a-week.
- Rafa Benitez wants Salomon Rondon to follow him from Newcastle, where he was on loan from West Brom last season, to Chinese side Dalian Yifang.
- Bury are in danger of failing to fulfil their opening Sky Bet League One fixture against MK Dons on August 3 with the club failing to meet financial obligations under current ownership.
- Romelu Lukaku has stalled in his talks with Inter Milan, putting a spanner in the rest of Manchester United’s transfer window plans, but Napoli could shortly join the list of Serie A clubs in talks over a deal for the Belgium striker.
- Arsenal have suffered a setback in the pursuit of Barcelona winger Malcom with Paris Saint-Germain also interested in bringing the Brazilian back to Ligue 1.
- Manchester City continue to be interested in Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake as a possible £40m alternative to Harry Maguire and the Netherlands international would qualify as a homegrown player because of his time at Chelsea.
- Manuel Neuer is considering leaving Bayern Munich because of the club’s lack of ambition, according to his agent.
- David De Gea is ready to agree a new £350,000-a-week deal with Manchester United, which would make him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world.
- Sheffield United are set to make offers totalling £30m for Brentford striker Neal Maupay and Swansea hitman Oliver McBurnie.
- Ashley Cole could soon be back at Chelsea as part of Frank Lampard’s new-look coaching staff.
- Liverpool are ready to make a move to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who is keen to leave the Bernabeu for more first-team football.
- Frank Lampard is trying to persuade Callum Hudson-Odoi that his long-term future lies with Chelsea.
- Several women cricketers have reported corruption approaches this year amid a massive surge in betting on the sport and there are fears that women’s football matches are also being targeted.
- Manchester United are prepared to sell Paul Pogba this summer but their valuation of the Frenchman is pricing out the clubs who are interested.
- Manchester United have been handed a boost by the news that Atletico Madrid may have to sell Saul Niguez over an agreement made with his management agency.
- Liverpool fear Jurgen Klopp’s burnout concerns will stop him signing a new long-term contract beyond 2022, which is when his current deal expires.
- Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their bid to sign defender William Saliba with a £30m offer.
- Man City midfielder Fabian Delph is a target for Everton and would consider a move to keep his hopes of continuing his England career.
- Leeds decided to sell Pontus Jansson on a cut-price deal because of concerns over his attitude.
- Nemanja Matic is seeking talks with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid interest from Inter Milan.
- Liverpool have made signing Lille’s Nicolas Pepe their No 1 priority in the summer transfer window.
- Manchester City are considering offering a new deal to Fernandinho despite signing Rodri, the player expected to be his direct replacement, earlier in the week.
- West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has emerged as a possible financial saviour for Bolton, although a possible £12.5m deal would only involve him taking control of their stadium and hotel and not contradict English football’s ownership rules.
- Aston Villa have been frustrated by Bournemouth putting a £25m price tag on defender Tyrone Mings, such a success on loan during Villa’s Championship promotion campaign,
- Huddersfield want £4m for Celtic and Stoke target Tommy Smith.
- Burnley are bracing themselves for offers after putting a £40m price tag on defender James Tarkowski.
- Leeds could make a move for Stoke midfielder Ryan Woods if they are forced to cash in on Kalvin Phillips during the summer window.
- Aston Villa are considering moves for two high-profile free agents – former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.
- Blackburn have been put off by Crystal Palace’s valuation over their interest in a reunion with former Rovers defender Scott Dann.
- Wigan have made a £5m offer for Southampton striker Sam Gallagher in a bid to snatch him from under the noses of Championship rivals Blackburn and Brentford.
- Manchester United are prepared to make Harry Maguire their third-highest paid player if they clinch a £90m deal to sign him.
- Arsenal manager Unai Emery is ready to turn his attention back to a £20m deal for Ryan Fraser after failing to secure funds to sign Wilfried Zaha.
- Burnley are hoping to sign Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori in a £15m deal.
- Arsenal are facing a battle against Wolves for the signing of St Etienne defender William Saliba.
- Newcastle are weighing up replacing Rafa Benitez with former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores.
- Bournemouth have seen a £12m bid for Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland rejected as they value their No 1 at around £20m.
- Rangers will make a £5m move for Leeds striker Kemar Roofe if they lose Alfredo Morelas during the summer window.
- Wimbledon fans will no longer be able to grab tennis stars for autographs and selfies – under plans to build a tunnel for players to get into the All England Club.
- SPFL chief Neil Doncaster is a candidate to take over as the EFL’s new chief executive.
- Marseille are continuing to monitor Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who is keen on a return to France and says he is flattered by their interest.