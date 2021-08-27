Home TV Show News and Interviews UNSTOPPABLE ANTONIO | GOAL OF THE MONTH AUGUST

UNSTOPPABLE ANTONIO | GOAL OF THE MONTH AUGUST

Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals both feature twice in the August edition – the first of the 2021/22 season – of Goal of the Month, presented by Skye Cloud.

Which goal is getting your vote, Hammers? ⚒

