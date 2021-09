CRAZY LONG SHOT GOALS | Cristiano Ronaldo, Asensio, Seedorf… | Real Madrid

Compilation of some of the best long-distance goals that Real Madrid fans have enjoyed. Cristiano Ronaldo, Asensio with his great goal against FC Barcelona or Seedorf with his legendary goal against Atlético de Madrid from 40 meters away, are part of this compilation. LaLiga, Champions League, Copa del Rey… there is no competition that can ressit against Real Madrid players.

00:00 Asensio

00:17 Modrić

00:34 Seedorf

00:56 Kaká

01:15 Beckham

01:38 Zidane

01:51 Marcelo

02:11 Beckham

02:31 Modrić

02:52 James

03:12 Solari

03:30 Casemiro

03:48 Zidane

04:10 Ronaldo

04:30 Bale

04:47 Robben

05:12 Casemiro

05:38 Bale

05:56 Roberto Carlos

06:07 Isco

06:22 Cristiano Ronaldo

06:38 Ronaldo

07:03 Asensio

07:21 Diarra

07:41 Figo

