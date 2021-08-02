Home International Games Concacaf Nations League United States v Mexico Full Match – 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup | 1 August 2021
United States v Mexico Full Match – 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup | 1 August 2021
LOSC LILLE v PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN – Full Match | Trophée des Champions 2021

The 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final was a football match to determine the winners of 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The match was the sixteenth final of the Gold Cup, a biennial tournament contested by the men’s national teams of the member associations of CONCACAF and one invited team to decide the champion of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The match was held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, United States, on 1 August 2021, and was contested by hosts the United States and the defending champions Mexico

