Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL United prepare for Champions League second leg showdown | Manchester United v Atletico Madrid

United prepare for Champions League second leg showdown | Manchester United v Atletico Madrid

United prepare for Champions League second leg showdown | Manchester United v Atletico Madrid
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Why Ronaldo Isnt The Problem At United | Messi & Neymar Booed!! | Chelsea Problems | Vibe With FIVE

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch the Reds train ahead of our UEFA Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid tomorrow at Old Trafford.

Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ManU_YT
Visit Manchester United at http://www.manutd.com
👍 Like Manchester United on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/manchesterunited
📲 Follow Manchester United on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ManUtd
📸 Follow Manchester United on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/manchesterunited
🎥 Subscribe to MUTV at https://bit.ly/2L9ymRs

Previous Video
Pre-Match Press Conference | Manchester United v Atletico Madrid | UEFA Champions League

Pre-Match Press Conference | Manchester United v Atletico Madrid | UEFA Champions League

Next Video
Why Ronaldo Isnt The Problem At United | Messi & Neymar Booed!! | Chelsea Problems | Vibe With FIVE

Why Ronaldo Isnt The Problem At United | Messi & Neymar Booed!! | Chelsea Problems | Vibe With FIVE

Related videos

Top