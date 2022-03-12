Home TV Show News and Interviews Pre-Match Press Conference | Manchester United v Atletico Madrid | UEFA Champions League

United prepare for Champions League second leg showdown | Manchester United v Atletico Madrid

Hear from United boss Ralf Rangnick and defender Alex Telles as they look forward to the Reds’ UEFA Champions League return leg with Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

