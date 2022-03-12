Pre-Match Press Conference | Manchester United v Atletico Madrid | UEFA Champions League

Hear from United boss Ralf Rangnick and defender Alex Telles as they look forward to the Reds’ UEFA Champions League return leg with Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

