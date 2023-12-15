Union St. Gilloise vs Liverpool Full Match – UEFA Europa League | 14 December 2023 IntroSource 1 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video West Ham United vs Freiburg Full Match – UEFA Europa League | 14 December 2023 Next Video HIGHLIGHTS | Chelsea vs. BK Häcken (UEFA Womens Champions League 2023-24 Matchday 3) Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA Europa League Highlights – TNT Sports | 15 December 2023 156 icon Watch LaterAdded Brighton & Hove Albion vs Marseille Full Match – UEFA Europa League | 14 December 2023 161 icon Watch LaterAdded Antwerp vs Barcelona Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 13 December 2023 409 icon Watch LaterAdded Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 13 December 2023 587 icon Watch LaterAdded Newcastle United vs AC Milan Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 13 December 2023 684 icon Watch LaterAdded Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 13 December 2023 445