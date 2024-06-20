Ukraine vs Belgium Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 26 June 2024

Full match replays coverage of the final set of games from Group E as Ukraine face Belgium in Stuttgart, with places in the round of 16 up for grabs. Ukraine’s tally of three points was enough for them to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams in 2021. That brought them to a first-ever European Championship knockout stage, where a 2-1 extra-time victory against Sweden set up a quarter-final clash with England, which they lost 4-0 against the eventual finalists. Belgium’s so-called ‘golden generation’ may have lost its shine a little in the last few years, but with Premier League stars such as Kevin de Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku combining with a rejuvenated Romelu Lukaku up front, they could take some stopping under new manager Domenico Tedesco. Commentary comes from Steve Wilson and Martin Keown.

