Home International Games Euro 2024 Ukraine vs Belgium Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 26 June 2024

Ukraine vs Belgium Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 26 June 2024

Ukraine vs Belgium Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 26 June 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chile vs Argentina Full Match – 2024 Copa America | 25 June 2024

Cancel
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half Highlights

Full match replays coverage of the final set of games from Group E as Ukraine face Belgium in Stuttgart, with places in the round of 16 up for grabs. Ukraine’s tally of three points was enough for them to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams in 2021. That brought them to a first-ever European Championship knockout stage, where a 2-1 extra-time victory against Sweden set up a quarter-final clash with England, which they lost 4-0 against the eventual finalists. Belgium’s so-called ‘golden generation’ may have lost its shine a little in the last few years, but with Premier League stars such as Kevin de Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku combining with a rejuvenated Romelu Lukaku up front, they could take some stopping under new manager Domenico Tedesco. Commentary comes from Steve Wilson and Martin Keown.

Source 2 – 1st Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Previous Video
Slovakia vs Romania

Slovakia vs Romania Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 26 June 2024

Next Video
2024 Copa America

Chile vs Argentina Full Match – 2024 Copa America | 25 June 2024

Related videos

Top