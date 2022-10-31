Home Cup Games Europa Conference League UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Magazine – 3 November 2022

UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Magazine – 3 November 2022

Thursday November 3rd
This week, we meet Fenerbahce coach Jorge Jesus, Kosovo’s Ballkani on reaching success in Europe, and Union Berlin’s Morten Thorsby on his passion for the environment.

