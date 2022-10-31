‘What do you mean he’s not a ‘keeper?’ – Harry Kane | PL Originals
Not quick enough, not technical enough, and a goalkeeper in his youth? We delve into the backstory of one of the Premier League’s most prolific goalscorers; Harry Kane. The obstacles he had to overcome, doubters he had to win over and talk to those who helped shape the current England captain to become the record breaking player he is today.
PL Stories – Making Of Harry Kane
