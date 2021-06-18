UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 17 June 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Netherlands v Austria Full Match – Euro 2020 | 17 June 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
209 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 17 June 2021
UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights
Highlights of all the day’s matches as Denmark take on Belgium, the Netherlands face Austria, and Ukraine are up against North Macedonia. Hosted by Reshmin Chowdhury.