UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 14 June 2021
Spain v Sweden Full Match – Euro 2020 | 14 June 2021

UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV
Scotland kick off their campaign against the Czech Republic. Seema Jaswal presents highlights of this key fixture, plus action from Spain v Sweden, and Poland v Slovakia.

