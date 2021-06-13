UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 14 June 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Spain v Sweden Full Match – Euro 2020 | 14 June 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
128 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 14 June 2021
UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV
Scotland kick off their campaign against the Czech Republic. Seema Jaswal presents highlights of this key fixture, plus action from Spain v Sweden, and Poland v Slovakia.