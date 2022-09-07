Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL UEFA Champions League Tonight – BT Sport | 7 September 2022

UEFA Champions League Tonight – BT Sport | 7 September 2022

A look back at all the key talking points from tonight’s UEFA Champions League fixtures including Liverpool’s trip to Napoli and Tottenham v Marseille and Ajax v Rangers.

Previous Video
UEFA Champions League, Highlights , ucl, goals

UEFA Champions League Highlights | 7 September 2022

Next Video
ucl-560×292

Inter v Bayern Munich Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 7 September 2022

Related videos

Top