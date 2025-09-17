UEFA Champions League Highlights – 16 September 2025
Loading advertisement...
Up next
UCL Today BEST BITS with Kate, Thierry, Jamie & Micah | 16 September 2025
UEFA Champions League Highlights – 16 September 2025
UEFA Champions League Highlights
A round-up of all the goals from Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League fixtures, including Athletic v Arsenal, Spurs v Villarreal, and Real Madrid v Marseille.
Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.