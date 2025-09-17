UCL Today BEST BITS with Kate, Thierry, Jamie & Micah | 16 September 2025

The Champions League is back and so are we, so come join us for another fun episode of UCL Today as Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards reunite for another incredible UCL season ahead.

From interviews with Kylian Mbappé and Timothy Weah, to Micah’s and Jamie’s usual antics, it’s fair to say we are back with a back.

Stream UCL on Paramount+ – http://bit.ly/UCLonParamount

Watch UCL Extended Highlights – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkwBiY2Dq-oYX–AqrRszzMR4_C8YwiBn

Watch UCL Today with Thierry Henry, Kate Scott, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkwBiY2Dq-oYdin8WdtaOExGhaRZI_dJ8

Subscribe to our other CBS Sports Golazo channels!

https://www.youtube.com/@CBSSportsGolazoEurope

https://www.youtube.com/@golazoamerica

https://www.youtube.com/@attackingthird

Home of Serie A, NWSL, EFL, Concacaf Men’s and Women’s Nations League and World Cup Qualifiers, and UEFA men’s club competitions including the Europa League, Europa Conference League and… 🎶 THE CHAAAMPIONSSS 🎶