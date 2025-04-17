BBC Match of the day MOTD: UEFA Champions League Highlights | 16 April 2025

MOTD: UEFA Champions League Highlights

Gabby Logan introduces highlights and in-depth analysis from the second legs of the Champions League quarter-finals as Arsenal take on Real Madrid in Spain. The Gunners scored seven goals in their last away fixture in the Champions League, demolishing PSV in Eindhoven, but taking on the 15-time winners Real Madrid in the cauldron of the Bernabeu Stadium will be a much tougher task. You can also see highlights of Aston Villa’s trip to Paris to face PSG, who knocked out Liverpool in the last 16.