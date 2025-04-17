Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL BBC Match of the day MOTD: UEFA Champions League Highlights | 16 April 2025
BBC Match of the day MOTD: UEFA Champions League Highlights | 16 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Inter v Bayern Munich Full Match Replay | 16 April 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
MOTD Highlights MOTD Highlights
UEFA Champions League - UCLBBC Match of the day MOTDHighlightsReview Show

BBC Match of the day MOTD: UEFA Champions League Highlights | 16 April 2025

MOTD: UEFA Champions League Highlights

Gabby Logan introduces highlights and in-depth analysis from the second legs of the Champions League quarter-finals as Arsenal take on Real Madrid in Spain. The Gunners scored seven goals in their last away fixture in the Champions League, demolishing PSV in Eindhoven, but taking on the 15-time winners Real Madrid in the cauldron of the Bernabeu Stadium will be a much tougher task. You can also see highlights of Aston Villa’s trip to Paris to face PSG, who knocked out Liverpool in the last 16.

Previous Video
UEFA Champions League Highlights Show

UEFA Champions League Highlights – 16 April 2025

Next Video
Bayern Munich v Inter

Inter v Bayern Munich Full Match Replay | 16 April 2025

Top