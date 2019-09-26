U23 Highlights | Huddersfield v Manchester United
See all the highlights as Manchester United’s U23 side shared 6 goals with Huddersfield Town, as goals from Mark Helm, Anthony Elanga and Hannibal Mejbri helped the Reds to a 3-3 draw.