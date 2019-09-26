Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match U23 Highlights | Huddersfield v Manchester United
U23 Highlights | Huddersfield v Manchester United
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday Highlights – Pre-Season Friendly

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
13 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

U23 Highlights | Huddersfield v Manchester United

See all the highlights as Manchester United’s U23 side shared 6 goals with Huddersfield Town, as goals from Mark Helm, Anthony Elanga and Hannibal Mejbri helped the Reds to a 3-3 draw.

Previous Video
PRE-SEASON FREIENDLY

Southampton v Swansea Highlights | PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY

Next Video
PRE-SEASON FREIENDLY

Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday Highlights – Pre-Season Friendly

Related videos

Top