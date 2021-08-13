Trevoh Chalobah – Every Touch his Premier League Debut
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Manchester United’s new away changing room
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
88 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Trevoh Chalobah – Every Touch his Premier League Debut
EVERY TOUCH: TREVOH CHALOBAH’S MAN-OF-THE-MATCH PL DEBUT V CRYSTAL PALACE
Premier League debut ✅ First senior Chelsea goal ✅ Three points and a clean sheet ✅ Saturday was some day for Trevoh Chalobah! Watch every touch of his impeccable performance against Palace, exclusively here…