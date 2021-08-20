Transfer Talk: Will there be any more outgoings at Manchester United this transfer window?
Transfer Talk: Will there be any more outgoings at Manchester United this transfer window?
With the futures of Jesse Lingard and other Manchester United players unclear, Flex and Emma Paton discussed which players may end up leaving the club or heading out on loan.
They also discussed the ongoing contract situation involving Paul Pogba and where they see his long-term future.