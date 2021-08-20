Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Fantasy Premier League – 20 August 2021
Fantasy Premier League – 20 August 2021
Transfer Talk: Will there be any more outgoings at Manchester United this transfer window?

Fantasy Premier League – 20 August 2021

James Richardson and Kelly Somers are joined by Sam Bonfield and Lee Bonfield on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed when to transfer Romelu Lukaku into your squad, the best mid-priced forwards including Patrick Bamford (Leeds United), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) and Danny Ings (Aston Villa), the best bargain buys and more! The panel also name their captains and preview Arsenal vs Chelsea whilst Emile Smith Rowe reveals whether Bukayo Saka is good value at £6.5.

Inside Serie A – 20 August 2021

Transfer Talk: Will there be any more outgoings at Manchester United this transfer window?

