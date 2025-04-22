Home Leagues Premier League Nottingham Forest Tottenham v Nottingham Forest Full Match Replay | 21 April 2025
Tottenham v Nottingham Forest Full Match Replay | 21 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Leeds United v Stoke City Full Match Replay | 21 April 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
Full Match Highlights
Nottingham ForestFull Match ReplayHighlightsPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest Full Match Replay | 21 April 2025

Nottingham Forest claimed a 1-0 win over Tottenham in their first meeting of the season on Dec. 26 through an Anthony Elanga winner assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White; Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels recorded 4 saves for the clean sheet in the win.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
English Football League Highlights ITV (1)

ITV English Football League Highlights – Championship | 21 April 2025

Next Video
efl championship

Leeds United v Stoke City Full Match Replay | 21 April 2025

Top