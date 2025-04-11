Home Cup Games Europa League Tottenham v Frankfurt Full Match Replay | 9 April 2025
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Post match Highlights
Europa LeagueFull Match ReplayTottenham Hotspur

Tottenham v Frankfurt Full Match Replay | 9 April 2025

Action from the UEFA Europa League quarter-final 1st leg between Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham and Dino Toppmoller’s Eintracht Frankfurt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

UEFA Europa League & Conference League Highlights | 10 April 2025

