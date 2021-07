Tottenham have signed winger Bryan Gil from Sevilla, with Erik Lamela joining the Spanish side in a swap-plus-cash deal.

Spurs will also pay Sevilla £21.6m for Gil, according to Sky in Italy. The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Spurs, while Lamela has joined Sevilla on a three-year deal.

For more on this story Sky Sports spoke with Spanish football expert Terry Gibson