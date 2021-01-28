Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 28 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Tottenham v Liverpool preview – Premier League | 28 January 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
737 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 28 January 2021
Action from the Premier League as Tottenham and Liverpool face-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham have lost each of their last five league matches against Liverpool.