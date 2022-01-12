Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview – Carabao Cup 2nd Leg

Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur seeking to complete the job in the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s men claimed a 2-0 win in the first leg and are only 90 minutes away from setting up a final showdown with Arsenal or Liverpool.

Team news

Antonio Conte will be without the services of four first-team players against Chelsea on Wednesday. The major absentee for Spurs is Son Heung-min, who has been sidelined for nearly a month after picking up a muscle injury. But there is some good news, as Cristian Romero is inching closer to returning after resuming light training following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Thomas Tuchel does not have any new absentees hampering his preparations. On Wednesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Chelsea boss will be without six first-team players.

The major absentees for Chelsea are Ben Chilwell (knee), Reece James (hamstring) and N’Golo Kante (COVID-19), with Thiago Silva also recovering from the coronavirus. However, Cesar Azpilicueta is fit and available after shrugging off cramp.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Winks, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; Ziyech, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku