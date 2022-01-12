Latest transfer news and rumours – 12 January 2022

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s national newspapers…
- Marcus Rashford faces a big decision over his future at Manchester United as he prepares to open talks over a new contract.
- Ousmane Dembele’s agent has cited Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez’s poor management style as the reason for Dembele’s contract negotiations reaching a stalemate.
- Arsenal have completed the signing of wonderkid Lino Da Cruz Sousa from West Brom as Mikel Arteta makes his first move of the January window.
- Newcastle are set to complete the £25m signing of Burnley striker Chris Wood after activating a release clause in his contract, infuriating their relegation rivals.
- Middlesbrough have launched a last-ditch move to beat Celtic to the signature of Australian international midfielder Riley McGree.
- Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been seen in an Arsenal shirt for the first time since being axed by Mikel Arteta.
- Ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas is eyeing an international job ahead of the 2026 World Cup before quitting management.
- Borussia Dortmund are set to sit down with Erling Haaland’s representatives this week to persuade him to stay at the club by offering him a new £325,000-per-week deal.
- Tottenham are willing to sell Steven Bergwijn for the right price in order to help fund a swoop for Wolves winger Adama Traore.
- Tottenham have prioritised trying to make three key signings during this month’s transfer window following a no-holds-barred meeting between chairman Daniel Levy, managing director of football Fabio Paratici and head coach Antonio Conte.
- Barcelona were stunned by Spurs’ decision to pay £26m for Emerson Royal last summer
- Oldham Athletic owner Abdallah Lemsagam has indicated for the first time that he is prepared to sell the embattled League Two club.
- The Premier League has won a £156m High Court claim for breach of contract against its former Chinese rights-holder, withheld when the league was suspended for three months in 2020, in what would potentially be a welcome cash boost for the 20 clubs.
- Bordeaux have exiled Laurent Koscielny from the first-team squad and stripped him of the captain’s armband as their crisis intensifies, according to reports in France.
- Roma’s owners held showdown talks with Jose Mourinho on Monday following the 4-3 defeat to Juventus at the weekend.
- Aston Villa are close to completing the signing of Lucas Digne from Everton, who have inquired about taking Anwar El Ghazi on loan for the rest of the season.