Latest transfer news and rumours – 12 January 2022

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s national newspapers…

  • Marcus Rashford faces a big decision over his future at Manchester United as he prepares to open talks over a new contract.
  • Ousmane Dembele’s agent has cited Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez’s poor management style as the reason for Dembele’s contract negotiations reaching a stalemate.
  • Arsenal have completed the signing of wonderkid Lino Da Cruz Sousa from West Brom as Mikel Arteta makes his first move of the January window.
  • Newcastle are set to complete the £25m signing of Burnley striker Chris Wood after activating a release clause in his contract, infuriating their relegation rivals.
  • Middlesbrough have launched a last-ditch move to beat Celtic to the signature of Australian international midfielder Riley McGree.
  • Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker.
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been seen in an Arsenal shirt for the first time since being axed by Mikel Arteta.
  • Ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas is eyeing an international job ahead of the 2026 World Cup before quitting management.
  • Borussia Dortmund are set to sit down with Erling Haaland’s representatives this week to persuade him to stay at the club by offering him a new £325,000-per-week deal.
  • Tottenham are willing to sell Steven Bergwijn for the right price in order to help fund a swoop for Wolves winger Adama Traore.
  • Tottenham have prioritised trying to make three key signings during this month’s transfer window following a no-holds-barred meeting between chairman Daniel Levy, managing director of football Fabio Paratici and head coach Antonio Conte.
  • Barcelona were stunned by Spurs’ decision to pay £26m for Emerson Royal last summer
  • Oldham Athletic owner Abdallah Lemsagam has indicated for the first time that he is prepared to sell the embattled League Two club.
  • The Premier League has won a £156m High Court claim for breach of contract against its former Chinese rights-holder, withheld when the league was suspended for three months in 2020, in what would potentially be a welcome cash boost for the 20 clubs.
  • Bordeaux have exiled Laurent Koscielny from the first-team squad and stripped him of the captain’s armband as their crisis intensifies, according to reports in France.
  • Roma’s owners held showdown talks with Jose Mourinho on Monday following the 4-3 defeat to Juventus at the weekend.
  • THE GUARDIAN
  • Aston Villa are close to completing the signing of Lucas Digne from Everton, who have inquired about taking Anwar El Ghazi on loan for the rest of the season.
Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

