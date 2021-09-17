Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea Preview – Premier League | 17 September 2021

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Chelsea

A look ahead to Sunday’s London derby as Tottenham take on Chelsea.

Spurs have lost Japhet Tanganga to suspension and most likely Eric Dier to injury ahead of Sunday’s game, so Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez may be thrust straight back into action following their returns to the UK on Saturday.

Giovani Lo Celso could also make the squad, while Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura both had to come off against Rennes with knocks to the ankle and are not expected to be ready for this game.

Son Heung-min is supposedly hopeful of being passed fit to face the European champions, while Bryan Gil should certainly be handed a start alongside Harry Kane amid Spurs’ absentee crisis, especially if Ryan Sessegnon remains out.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are not expected to welcome Christian Pulisic back from an ankle injury just yet, but there is more optimism over N’Golo Kante’s fitness, even though he was not passed fit for the win over Zenit.

Reece James – whose home was burgled during Tuesday’s game – is back from a domestic ban and will hope to reprise his role on the right, but Ben Chilwell may be kept waiting as Marcos Alonso continues on the opposite side.

Kai Havertz should be reintroduced to the attack over Hakim Ziyech – a change that occurred after 63 minutes against Zenit – while new arrival Saul Niguez had a debut to forget against Villa and is set for another bench appearance.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp; Gil, Alli, Son; Kane

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku