Tottenham agree £60m deal to sign Richarlison from Everton

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Tottenham have agreed a £60m deal with Everton to sign Richarlison.

Tottenham offered £40m in writing at 4pm on Wednesday and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright initially went away, believing the offer was insufficient.

Spurs will pay an initial £50m with a further £10m in add-ons.

Everton were not happy with the overall £60m package but had to accept that fee for the June 30 deadline to ensure Frank Lampard has wriggle room in the transfer market.

Mark McAdam joined the set to discuss this deal as well as updates on fellow Brazilians Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #transfertalk

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/deadlineday

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage