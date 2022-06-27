Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Kalvin Phillips to undergo Manchester City medical on Friday ahead of transfer

Kalvin Phillips to undergo Manchester City medical on Friday ahead of transfer

Kalvin Phillips is set to undergo a medical at Manchester City on Friday as his transfer from Leeds moves closer.

Last week Manchester City agreed a fee in the region of £45-50m for the England midfielder, who came through Leeds’ academy and flourished under former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Sky Sports News understands, out of loyalty to Leeds, the only club Phillips would have joined was Manchester City and he has turned down approaches from other clubs.

