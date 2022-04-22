TOP 5 GOALS vs Real Madrid! | Dzeko, Kolarov, De Bruyne, Jesus and Sterling goals!

The Champions League semi-finals…

City are back in European action tonight with a mouth-watering last four first leg tie against Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid.

Ahead of the game, we look back on some memorable moments from our previous clashes against Los Blancos. Enjoy five of the best goals we’ve scored against them…

Take a trip down Memory Lane to a five-goal thriller at the Bernabeu with two notable efforts from Edin Dzeko and Aleks Kolarov.

There’s also a pivotal penalty from our brilliant Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, as well as two crucial efforts at the Etihad Stadium, as Saturday’s four-goal hero Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling apply the finishing touches after some excellent pressing.

Which is your favourite…? Watch the video above to relive our top five goals against Real Madrid!

As always, we’ll have comprehensive coverage of City’s Champions League clash on mancity.com and the official app.

Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00, with live updates beginning in our Matchday Centre two hours prior.

Matchday Live, with special guests gets under way one hour ahead of the action, while you can also listen to live audio commentary with Alistair Mann and Andy Morrison.

A detailed match report and post-match reaction from players and Pep Guardiola will also be made available shortly after the final whistle.

Both free to watch highlights and a CITY+ full-match replay can also be accessed from midnight.

