BRING ON Manchester City vs. Real Madrid | Champions League

Real Madrid trained at the Etihad Stadium ahead of their big Champions League semi-final clash against Manchester City. Carlo Ancelotti watched on as Kroos, Benzema, Vini Jr. and the rest of the squad put the finishing touches to their preparations for the first leg against the Premier League club.

