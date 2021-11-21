Home Leagues Bundesliga Top 5 Goals • Okugawa, Nmecha, Pléa & More | Matchday 12 – 2021/22

Top 5 Goals • Okugawa, Nmecha, Pléa & More | Matchday 12 – 2021/22

Top 5 Goals • Okugawa, Nmecha, Pléa & More | Matchday 12 – 2021/22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 21 November 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Enjoy the Top 5 Goals of Matchday 12!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Just divine! Matchday 12 provided us with more spectacular goals – the kind of goals that lift the heart of every football fan and take their breath away.
This week, featuring recent Germany debutant Lukas Nmecha and Gladbach’s Alessane Pléa!
Which goal pleased you the most? Let us know in the comments!

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel provides exclusive content for fans of Germany’s top league from all around the world that can’t be found anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!

Previous Video
Mauricio Pochettino is interested in replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

Mauricio Pochettino is interested in replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

Next Video
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 21 November 2021

Related videos

Top