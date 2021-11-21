Home TV Show News and Interviews Mauricio Pochettino is interested in replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

Mauricio Pochettino is interested in replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

Mauricio Pochettino is interested in replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Top 5 Goals • Okugawa, Nmecha, Pléa & More | Matchday 12 – 2021/22

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Pochettino is Manchester United’s first choice to take over permanently from Solskjaer, who was sacked on Sunday, and Sky Sports News has been told the former Tottenham boss would be interested in the managerial position at Old Trafford.

However, Pochettino’s immediate focus is on PSG’s next match against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Caretaker Manager Michael Carrick has spoken to the media ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League game against Villarreal stating that it has “been an emotional time” at the club.

Also, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward could delay his departure from the club to oversee the appointment of an interim and then long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #ManchesterUnited

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Pre-Match Press Conference | Villarreal v Manchester United | UEFA Champions League

Pre-Match Press Conference | Villarreal v Manchester United | UEFA Champions League

Next Video
Top 5 Goals • Okugawa, Nmecha, Pléa & More | Matchday 12 – 2021/22

Top 5 Goals • Okugawa, Nmecha, Pléa & More | Matchday 12 – 2021/22

Related videos

Top