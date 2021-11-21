Mauricio Pochettino is interested in replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Pochettino is Manchester United’s first choice to take over permanently from Solskjaer, who was sacked on Sunday, and Sky Sports News has been told the former Tottenham boss would be interested in the managerial position at Old Trafford.

However, Pochettino’s immediate focus is on PSG’s next match against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Caretaker Manager Michael Carrick has spoken to the media ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League game against Villarreal stating that it has “been an emotional time” at the club.

Also, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward could delay his departure from the club to oversee the appointment of an interim and then long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

