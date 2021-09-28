Home Leagues Bundesliga Top 5 Goals – Nkunku, Kimmich & More

Top 5 Goals – Nkunku, Kimmich & More
Enjoy the best goals on Matchday 6!
Matchday 6 is over, but the magic moments and above all the most spectacular goals remain in the memory. Here are the five best goals from Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, Joshua Kimmich of Bayern München, Wolfsburg’s Riedle Baku and Union Berlin’s Kevin Behrens. Which did you like best? Let us know in the comments!

We've seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama.

