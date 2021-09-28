Same Problems At Man United | Arsenal SMASH Spurs! | Salah Deserves More respect! | Vibe With FIVE

Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are BACK for another episode of Vibe With FIVE! Today the lads discuss all action from the Premier League including Arsenal 3-1 Spurs, Man City’s 1-0 Chelsea, Man United 0-1 Aston Villa, Brentford 3-3 Liverpool and all the other games. Does Salah get the respect he deserves? What’s up with Ole and United? Are City destined to win the league again?! Get your thoughts in the comments.

0:00 – Intro

2:23 – Sokin & FIVE Matchday Vlog

3:37 – Arsenal outclass Spurs

10:20 – Problems with Spurs and Harry Kane

15:31 – Thoughts on Anthony Joshua

16:44 – Ste rant on Harry Kane

19:43 – Do fans & pundits give Ole special treatment?

21:43 – Don’t know what Ole’s style of play is

34:14 – Is Ole doing enough at United?

44:28 – How did Sir Alex build up Manchester United?

48:35 – How good was United’s performance when they beat Roma 7-1?

50:02 – Thoughts on City’s win over Chelsea

55:05 – Do Man City need a no.9?

58:43 – Thoughts on Liverpool’s draw with Brentford

01:01:32 – Does Salah get credit he deserves?

01:04:57- West Ham & Antonio

01:06:07 – If Brighton win they go top!

01:09:13 – What are Sokin ‘Money Goals’?

01:09:47 – Two Touch… Who was the best at United?

01:12:11 – Outro

