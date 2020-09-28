Top 10: Liverpool’s best Anfield goals against Arsenal | Firmino, Gerrard, Mellor
We’ve scored some stunning goals against the Gunners at Anfield during the Premier League era, from Mo Salah’s lung-bursting run and finish, to Neil Mellor’s last minute strike. It wasn’t easy, but we’ve had a go at ranking the top 10, COMMENT BELOW with your favourites.