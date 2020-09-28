ESPN FC Extra Time – 28 September 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Top 10: Liverpool’s best Anfield goals against Arsenal | Firmino, Gerrard, Mellor
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
25 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
ESPN FC Extra Time – 28 September 2020
SPN FC’s Alejandro Moreno, Dan Thomas and Gab Marcotti cap off the weekend with a batch of the best viewer questions in Extra Tim